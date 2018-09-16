Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expected to play through pain Sunday
Rodgers, who is listed as questionable but is expected to start Sunday against the Vikings barring a setback, isn't dealing with any ligament damage to his left knee, but could require up to two months to fully heal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "He has a pretty unusual injury that would keep most people out awhile," a source told Schefter.
According to Schefter, Rodgers' knee issue is characterized as a "compression injury from blunt force while bent," which will likely make mobility an issue for the signal-caller for the next few weeks if he continues to play through the pain. While Rodgers appeared to assuage some concern about his health by taking part in Saturday's walk-through practice, the source said "there will certainly be a short leash" in the event the quarterback aggravates the injury in Sunday's contest. Even at less than 100 percent, Rodgers showed in the Week 1 comeback win over the Bears just how effective he can still be, so the Packers will likely allow him to continue playing so long as the pain is manageable.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury reaction: Freeman sidelined
With Devonta Freeman sidelined, the Falcons will turn to Tevin Coleman in a featured role....
-
Fantasy Fallout: Browns release Gordon
Browns GM John Dorsey says "we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...