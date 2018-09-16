Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expected to play through pain Sunday

Rodgers, who is listed as questionable but is expected to start Sunday against the Vikings barring a setback, isn't dealing with any ligament damage to his left knee, but could require up to two months to fully heal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "He has a pretty unusual injury that would keep most people out awhile," a source told Schefter.

According to Schefter, Rodgers' knee issue is characterized as a "compression injury from blunt force while bent," which will likely make mobility an issue for the signal-caller for the next few weeks if he continues to play through the pain. While Rodgers appeared to assuage some concern about his health by taking part in Saturday's walk-through practice, the source said "there will certainly be a short leash" in the event the quarterback aggravates the injury in Sunday's contest. Even at less than 100 percent, Rodgers showed in the Week 1 comeback win over the Bears just how effective he can still be, so the Packers will likely allow him to continue playing so long as the pain is manageable.