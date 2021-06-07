Rodgers isn't expected to attend the Packers' mandatory minicamp that begins Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Rodgers continues his standoff with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and could be fined nearly $100,000 for his absences should Green Bay elect to do so. The front office has also toyed with potentially making them excused absence as a show of good faith, though it's unclear at this point if that gesture would hold any weight in Rodgers' camp. Look for Jordan Love and Blake Bortles to handle most of the first-team reps in his absence.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Stuck in standoff with GM Gutekunst•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could threaten to retire?•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: GB not entertaining trade offers•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Fed up with management•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not expecting trade•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws for 346 yards in loss•