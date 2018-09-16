Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expected to start Sunday
Barring a setback, Rodgers (knee) will start at quarterback Sunday against Minnesota, sources tell Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
Rodgers was already trending in the right direction since he was able to participate in Saturday's practice. Despite this report and his practice participation, fantasy owners will need to confirm his status in pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. EDT kickoff
