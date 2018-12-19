Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expects to play after full practice

Rodgers (groin/knee) expects to play in Sunday's road game against the Jets, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I want to be out there with the guys, and I look forward to being out there," Rodgers said Wednesday.

After Sunday's loss at Chicago, Rodgers opened a can of worms by admitting he tweaked his groin, which he continued to play through but also required stretching out a number of times after halftime. Interim coach Joe Philbin commented on the situation Monday, telling Demovsky that the Packers had no intention of shutting down Rodgers for the season with the playoffs not a possibility. Per Michael Cohen of The Athletic, Rodgers opened Week 16 prep with a full practice session Wednesday, ending any debate over whether or not the signal-caller will be out there this weekend.