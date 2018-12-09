Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Fails to reach 200 yards

Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns while adding three carries for 44 yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Rodgers started strong as he completed six of seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive, but still struggled to complete passes downfield for much of the afternoon. The veteran signal caller connected with Randall Cobb for a 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter to push the Packers' lead to 27-7, and Aaron Jones' touchdown run later in the quarter allowed the offense to go into cruise control. Rodgers looked a bit better with interim coach Joe Philbin calling the plays following Mike McCarthy's dismissal, but it's ultimately a fairly disappointing statline against a Falcons defense ranked in the bottom-third of the league against the pass. A tough divisional matchup awaits in Week 15 at Chicago.