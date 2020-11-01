Rodgers completed 27 of 41 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Vikings.

All three TD passes went to Davante Adams, but Minnesota's Dalvin Cook answered back with four scores of his own, and Rodgers fumbled after a sack on the final play of the game while trying to engineer a game-winning drive. He's thrown for at least three touchdowns in five of seven starts this season en route to a stellar 20:2 TD:INT, but Rodgers could face stiffer opposition in Week 9 from the 49ers' secondary.