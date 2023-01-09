Rodgers completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Detroit.

Rodgers tried to keep the Packers' improbable run to the playoffs alive, but he threw a late interception that ultimately sealed the win for the visiting Lions. The 39-year-old turned in his worst season as a pro, finishing with 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and a career-high 12 interceptions across 17 games. Rodgers just signed a three-year extension with Green Bay prior to this season, but the former MVP used some language after the crushing loss hinting at either retirement or a mutual parting of ways. What is certain, however, was a visible and statistical decline from the 17-year veteran this season, likely dropping Rodgers out of the top tier of fantasy quarterbacks if he decides to suit up in 2023.