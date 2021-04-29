Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Packers that he's told some people he doesn't want to return to the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter also reports that the Rams (in February) and the 49ers (on Wednesday) have inquired about trading for Rodgers but were turned away by the Packers, who seemingly hope to mend the relationship with their future Hall of Fame QB. Thursday's report stops short of saying Rodgers will demand a trade, but it sounds like he's considering options to hasten his departure from Green Bay. While recent reports have suggested that won't happen any earlier than the 2022 offseason, the latest info from Schefter suggests Rodgers could try to play hardball and force his way out this spring/summer.