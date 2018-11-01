Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Fits in every drill Thursday
Rodgers (knee) practiced in full Thursday, the Packers' official site reports.
After Rodgers logged a limited session Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy spoke of the quarterback during media availability Thursday. "It's definitely a step ahead of where he was last week," McCarthy told Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site. "He did the unit drill in the pre-practice stuff. Hopefully, he'll be able to go full today." Indeed, Rodgers did just that and will now put his full focus into getting the Packers into the win column for the fourth time this season Sunday at New England.
