Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Frustrated with front office

Rodgers is frustrated with the lack of communication between him and the Packers front office this offseason, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Rodgers likely understands that he can't make decisions for management, but he wishes the team had at least consulted him before cutting ties with former quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt and wide receiver Jordy Nelson. The 34-year-old quarterback doesn't seem to be a huge fan of new general manager Brian Gutenkunst, potentially making it a bit tougher to hammer out a contract extension. Rodgers' current deal has him scheduled to make $20.6 million in 2018 and $21.1 million in 2019, per OverTheCap. Fully recovered from last year's broken collarbone, Rodgers likely wants an extension that matches or exceeds the contracts recently signed by Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford -- all featuring an average annual value of at least $27 million, per OTC. The Packers did at least do Rodgers one favor this offseason when they replaced Nelson with another red-zone weapon in the form of tight end Jimmy Graham. The team signed Davante Adams to a four-year extension in December and seemingly plans to keep Randall Cobb for at least one more season.