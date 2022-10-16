Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets. He also was sacked four times and lost a fumble.

Rodgers' lone turnover came as a result of a fumbled handoff exchange with tailback AJ Dillon. While the signal caller doesn't carry sole blame for that play, it was nonetheless a frustrating outing for Rodgers, who lost trusted wideout Randall Cobb (ankle) during the game as well. With a depleted supporting cast and struggles in protection, Green Bay's offense again underwhelmed, scoring only via Rodgers' 25-yard pass to Allen Lazard during the third quarter. Having endured consecutive losses, Rodgers at least appears to have a favorable matchup in Week 7 versus the Commanders, offering hope for a needed breakthrough.