Rodgers (thumb) practiced fully Thursday.
On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked about the nature of the thumb injury that he sustained back in Week 5. Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers said he's been playing through a broken thumb over the last six contests, a span in which he's completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged 230.8 pass yards per game and thrown 11 touchdowns versus four interceptions. With his status again cleared up by week's end, Rodgers' current focus is Sunday's matchup with an Eagles defense that has allowed a NFL-best 5.8 yards per attempt and picked off a league-high 13 passes (tied with the Bills) from opposing quarterbacks this season.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Confirms broken thumb•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Begins week as limited•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Pair of scoring tosses in loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gets Cobb for Week 11•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Clear for Week 11•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Labeled limited participant Tuesday•