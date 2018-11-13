Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Full practice Tuesday
Rodgers (knee) practiced in full Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
In the portion of Tuesday's session open to the media, Rodgers was in a helmet, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, forecasting his eventual activity level. Rodgers now will turn his entire focus to Thursday's road game against a Seahawks defense that has given up 285.3 passing yards per game and six touchdowns to quarterbacks over the last three contests.
