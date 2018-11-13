Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Full practice Tuesday

Rodgers (knee) practiced in full Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

In the portion of Tuesday's session open to the media, Rodgers was in a helmet, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, forecasting his eventual activity level. Rodgers now will turn his entire focus to Thursday's road game against a Seahawks defense that has given up 285.3 passing yards per game and six touchdowns to quarterbacks over the last three contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....