GM Brian Gutekunst said the Packers won't trade Rodgers and believes the quarterback will play again for the team, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

It was reported prior to the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday that the 37-year-old has told some people he doesn't want to return to the team, though management expressed optimism about mending the relationship while talking to media after making the first-round selection. Gutekunst said he received one call inquiring about the veteran quarterback during the draft, but it wasn't a long conversation. It previously appeared Rodgers was locked with Green Bay at least until the 2022 offseason, but he may try to hasten his departure depending how the spring/summer unfold.