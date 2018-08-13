Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gearing up for Thursday

Rodgers is taking reps in the team period of Monday's practice, putting him on track for the start in Thursday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Rodgers hasn't played in a preseason opener since 2015, typically making his annual debut during the second week of the exhibition schedule. He only played for one series at the same juncture last year, then handled two drives in the third week of the preseason. Training camp is his real opportunity to build chemistry with Jimmy Graham (knee) and the Packers' slew of rookie wideouts.