Rodgers will welcome back Randall Cobb (ankle) for Thursday's game versus the Titans after the Packers activated the wide receiver from injured reserve.

Rodgers has been without Cobb for four games as the latter recovered from a high-ankle sprain, a stretch in which the quarterback averaged 228 passing yards and accrued eight touchdowns versus four interceptions on a 61.7 completion percentage. Green Bay won't have Romeo Doubs for a second consecutive contest due to his own high-ankle sprain, meaning Rodgers' top wide receivers for Week 11 are Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Cobb and Sammy Watkins.