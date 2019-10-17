Play

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gets in limited practice

Rodgers (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers seems to be following his regimen from a week ago, when he was limited on every injury report but subsequently entered the weekend without a designation. If he does so this week, he has a prime matchup to produce Sunday against a Raiders defense that has conceded 11 touchdown passes to signal-callers through five games. On the other hand, it's unclear who Rodgers will be throwing to, as Davante Adams (toe), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee), Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest), Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Robert Tonyan (hip) all were held out of practice Thursday.

