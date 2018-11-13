Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gets in work Tuesday
Rodgers (knee) was spotted doing some work during the team's short practice Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After handling all practice reps last week, there was some minor concern after he was estimated as a non-participant for practice Monday. It appears the absence may have just been a day off for maintenance and he's back on track at practice ahead of Thursday's showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle.
