Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gets 'limited' designation again

Rodgers (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers got the LP treatment on all three of the Packers' Week 6 practice reports, only to shed his injury designation upon the release of the final one. The very same regimen may extend throughout this week as well as he prepares for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders' 22nd-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards per game).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories