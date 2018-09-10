Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Getting tests on knee
Rodgers will have additional tests on his left knee Monday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports. "We'll do tests [Monday], and you'll get a better answer Wednesday when I talk," Rodgers said.
Rodgers injured his knee during the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Bears, but he returned after halftime and erased a 20-0 deficit while playing without his usual mobility. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, ultimately leading the Packers to a 24-23 victory. Rodgers acknowledged after the game that the injury was painful, but he also said he plans to keep playing unless testing reveals a major issue. It sounds like we'll have another update by Wednesday at the latest.
