Rodgers (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Dallas.
The thumb injury may still bother Rodgers but didn't represent a threat to his availability this week. Other players cleared from the injury report Friday include RB Aaron Jones, WR Allen Lazard and WR Sammy Watkins, while Romeo Doubs (ankle) will miss the first of multiple games.
