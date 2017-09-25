Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Guides Packers to OT victory
Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 313 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Bengals.
Injuries along the offensive line slowed Rodgers down at first, but the two-time league MVP ultimately rallied his team back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to lift the Packers back atop of the standings in NFC North. Fantasy owners who invested an early-round pick are surely content with his production so far, as Rodgers hasn't ever started a season with three 300-yard games and is on pace to top 5,000 passing yards and 30 scores. On tap is a juicy home matchup against the Bears this Thursday night.
