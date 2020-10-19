Rodgers completed 16 of 35 pass attempts for 160 yards and a pair of interceptions while adding 14 yards on two carries during Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Rodgers completed eight of his first 12 passes while leading a pair of scoring drives to start the game, but he fell on hard times soon after. He threw a pick-six on the third drive of the game and followed that up with another interception. The veteran never looked right the rest of the way, as he finished with a dismal 46 percent completion rate. Rodgers, who was also sacked four times, came into this one with a stellar 13:0 TD:INT and will have a chance to bounce back next Sunday against the Texans.