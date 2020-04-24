Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hasn't talked with GM yet
Talking to the media late Thursday night, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he hadn't spoken with Rodgers about the team's decision to use a first-round pick on fellow quarterback Jordan Love, Olivia Reiner of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rodgers likely was hoping for a draft pick that would help him win games in 2020. Instead, he saw the Packers draft his potential successor at No. 26 overall, though Gutekunst believes it's too early to say that Love will eventually replace Rodgers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. There's an obvious disconnect between the words and the actions, so this should be a ongoing storyline throughout spring and summer. Rodgers has four seasons remaining on his contract, and while the deal technically doesn't contain any guaranteed money beyond 2020, the fact that his compensation has largely come in the form of bonuses means a trade or release before 2023 would leave Green Bay with a big dead-cap hit. It also means he has reasonable base salaries by high-end QB standards, which could be useful if the time ever comes when the Packers are willing to trade the future Hall of Famer.
