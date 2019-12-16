Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Held in check vs. Bears
Rodgers completed 16 of 33 pass attempts for 203 yards and one touchdown Sunday against the Bears. He also gained 23 yards on three carries in the 21-13 win.
Rodgers struggled mightily as he completed less than half his passes and averaged 6.2 yards per attempt. He connected early and often with Davante Adams, striking gold on a 29-yard touchdown connection in the first quarter, but the veteran quarterback played the role of game manager for much of the afternoon. This poor effort comes on the heels of a similar performance last week, and Rodgers has now failed to top the 250-yard mark in six straight games. The Vikings have been vulnerable in the secondary of late, so Rodgers could have a chance to bounce back in next Monday's matchup.
