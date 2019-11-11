Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Held in check vs. Panthers
Rodgers completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 233 yards and carried once for seven yards during Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.
Rodgers struggled in the snowy conditions, completing just 59 percent of his pass attempts as he was held under 250 passing yards for the sixth time this season. He took a back seat to the running game in the red zone, handing off to Aaron Jones for three short touchdowns to account for the majority of the scoring on the day. Rodgers, who has totaled just 394 passing yards with one touchdown over the last two weeks, will rest during the upcoming bye before taking on the 49ers on the road in Week 12.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Struggles against Chargers•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited by knee issue•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Picks apart Chiefs' D•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Listed as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...