Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Held in check vs. Panthers

Rodgers completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 233 yards and carried once for seven yards during Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.

Rodgers struggled in the snowy conditions, completing just 59 percent of his pass attempts as he was held under 250 passing yards for the sixth time this season. He took a back seat to the running game in the red zone, handing off to Aaron Jones for three short touchdowns to account for the majority of the scoring on the day. Rodgers, who has totaled just 394 passing yards with one touchdown over the last two weeks, will rest during the upcoming bye before taking on the 49ers on the road in Week 12.