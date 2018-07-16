Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hopes to play into 40s

Rodgers hopes to still be playing football when he's 40 years old, Peter King of NBC Sports reports. "I'd love to play to 40," he said. "I just think that number means a lot. Obviously, Tom [Brady] is kind of rewriting the book. Brett [Favre] had a good season when he turned 40. My goal is be able to move like I do or close to how I do and still be able to do that at 40."

Rodgers points to the fact he's done a good job avoiding injuries, with the exception of breaking his collarbone in 2013 and 2017. He's otherwise played 15 or 16 games each season since taking over as the starter, accounting for at least 32 touchdowns in every full campaign. The 34-year-old acknowledges that he's been thinking about his contract as he prepares for the fourth season of a five-year, $110 million extension. The deal put him first in the league for average annual value when he signed it in 2013, but it now looks like a massive bargain for the Packers, with nine quarterbacks above Rodgers in AAV, per OverTheCap. It won't come as any surprise if he gets a new deal before the end of the year, though he doesn't seem to have the best relationship with new general manager Brian Gutekunst, who released Jordy Nelson and opted not to re-sign QBs coach Alex Van Pelt -- a pair of decisions that Rodgers wishes he'd been consulted on. Regardless, the superstar quarterback has made it clear he wants to finish his career in Green Bay.