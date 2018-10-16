Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hoping to shed brace during bye

Rodgers said after Monday's victory over the 49ers that he is hoping to shed his knee brace during the Packers' bye week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Rodgers will certainly benefit from the Packers' off week, but whether or not he will get rid of the brace will depend on just how much improvement his knee shows in the coming days. Rodgers has still been effective and somewhat mobile despite his injury -- he picked up 34 yards on three runs Monday -- but his play could get even better as he gets back, or at least close, to 100 percent.