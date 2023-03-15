While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers indicated that his intention is to play for the Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers and Jets need to work out compensation to make a deal to that end happen. With that in mind, Pelissero previously relayed that the two teams are continuing to negotiate on trade terms, but at this stage it appears as though the star QB's stint with Green Bay is coming to a close.