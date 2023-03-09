After meeting with Rodgers earlier this week, the Jets are reportedly becoming more confident in their chances of securing the quarterback, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The report suggests that the Jets and Packers have had conversations with regard to potential trade compensation in the event that the 39-year-old decides that he wants to move on from the franchise that drafted him in 2005, but at this stage, Rodgers has yet to make any announcements regarding his intentions for the coming NFL season. With that in mind, it still remains possible that Rodgers could either elect to remain with Green Bay or retire.