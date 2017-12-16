Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Joins active roster Saturday

Rodgers (collarbone) was added to the 53-man roster Saturday, paving the way to start Sunday's game at Carolina, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On Tuesday, Rodgers relayed in a post on his personal Instagram account that he received medical clearance from the team's medical staff to return when first eligible. The development was weeks in the making, as he was seen throwing up to 50 yards before the Packers' Week 12 loss in Pittsburgh and was designated for return Dec. 2. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers will have a designation on the injury report, but there isn't much doubt about his ability to play Sunday.