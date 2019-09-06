Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Just enough in season-opening win

Rodgers completed 18 of 30 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Packers' 10-3 win over the Bears on Thursday. He also rushed three times for eight yards.

The combination of Rodgers' veteran acumen and a stalwart effort by the Packers' defense led to a slugfest of a Week 1 victory for Green Bay. The perennial Pro Bowler connected with eight different pass catchers on the night, and despite enduring five sacks and seeing a sixth nullified by penalty, he managed to avoid turnovers altogether. Rodgers also came up with one of the few offensive highlights for either squad when he uncorked a 47-yard rainbow to Marquez Valdes-Scantling early in the second quarter, a completion he followed up with an eight-yard touchdown throw to Jimmy Graham two plays later. While the game hardly served as a ringing endorsement of the offense's overall grasp of new head coach Matt LaFleur's scheme, both the quality of the opponent and the fact it was Rodgers first full game in the system have to be taken into account. A hard-fought season-opening victory under his belt, Rodgers will look to produce a successful encore against another bitter division rival in the Minnesota Vikings a week from this coming Sunday.