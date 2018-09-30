Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Just shy of 300 passing yards in win
Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 298 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 22-0 win over Buffalo. He also rushed five times for 31 yards and lost a fumble.
Rodgers wasn't at his best, but he didn't have to be with Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense unable to get anything going. His lone touchdown was a three-yard pass to tight end Jimmy Graham in the first quarter. While he's still operating at less than 100 percent due to a knee injury, Rodgers should be deployed as usual against Detroit in Week 5.
