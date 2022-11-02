Rodgers (right thumb) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
As has been the case for each of the previous three weeks of practice, Rodgers will kick off a fourth with a cap on his reps. He's been able to ditch a designation before week's end on each occasion, so he'll likely do so again this week and be cleared for Sunday's game in Detroit.
