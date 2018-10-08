Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Knee soreness getting worse
Rodgers said after Sunday's loss to the Lions that his knee is "a little more sore today than the last couple of weeks," Zachary Jacobson of KLGR 1490 AM reports.
Rodgers was already dealing with a sore knee coming into Sunday's game, but the situation was made worse after the quarterback was awkwardly dragged down on a first-quarter scramble. Rodgers was seen adjusting his knee brace on multiple occasions thereafter trying to get comfortable. Green Bay conveniently has an extra day of rest this coming week since the team's Week 6 matchup with the 49ers isn't until Monday, Oct. 15, but don't be surprised if Rodgers isn't allowed to practice in a full capacity in any of the practices leading up to the game.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Season-high yardage total in loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Just shy of 300 passing yards in win•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Active, as expected•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5