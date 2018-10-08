Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Knee soreness getting worse

Rodgers said after Sunday's loss to the Lions that his knee is "a little more sore today than the last couple of weeks," Zachary Jacobson of KLGR 1490 AM reports.

Rodgers was already dealing with a sore knee coming into Sunday's game, but the situation was made worse after the quarterback was awkwardly dragged down on a first-quarter scramble. Rodgers was seen adjusting his knee brace on multiple occasions thereafter trying to get comfortable. Green Bay conveniently has an extra day of rest this coming week since the team's Week 6 matchup with the 49ers isn't until Monday, Oct. 15, but don't be surprised if Rodgers isn't allowed to practice in a full capacity in any of the practices leading up to the game.