Rodgers (thumb) was listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice.
The Packers are facing a quick turnaround for Week 11 with a Thursday night game against the Titans, but Rodgers is now more than a month removed from the right thumb injury he suffered on a Hail Mary attempt in an Oct. 9 loss to the Giants. In the five weeks since sustaining the injury, Rodgers has had his practice reps managed to some degree, but he's yet to take a designation into game day. Even if Rodgers' reps are capped again Wednesday, he still appears likely to avoid a questionable tag heading into Thursday's contest.
