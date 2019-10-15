Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Leads dramatic comeback win

Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 23-22 win over the Lions.

Rodgers led the Packers back from down nine points in the fourth quarter, with his comeback effort highlighted by an absolutely perfectly placed 35-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard to cut the deficit to two. That came after he endured a number of frustrating drops earlier from his pass-catching targets, which were decimated by Davante Adams (toe) not playing and Geromino Allison (concussion) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both exiting at various points. In fact, Rodgers' lone interception came after the ball hit Darrius Shepard square in the face near the goal line and subsequently bounced up and into an opponent's hands. Overall, it once again wasn't a vintage Rodgers stat line, but his performance in pooling together an unfamiliar and inconsistent cast ultimately helped move Green Bay to 5-1 ahead of their upcoming visit from the Raiders.