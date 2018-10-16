Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Leads game-winning drive
Rodgers completed 25 of 46 passes for 425 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 33-30 win over the 49ers. He also rushed three times for 34 yards.
Rodgers was locked in Monday night, leading Green Bay to victory on its final drive of the game. In doing so, Rodgers threw for over 400 yards for the second straight game, both of which came without two of his top three wideouts. Now heading into his bye week, Rodgers will hope the time off helps his knee condition improve before facing off with the Rams in Week 8.
