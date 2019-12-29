Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Leads Packers to 13th win

Rodgers completed 27 of 55 pass attempts for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the team's Week 17 victory over Detroit.

Rodgers and the Packers got off to a slow start, falling behind the Lions by a score of 17-3. However, the veteran quarterback threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the second half to earn a dramatic, last-second win. Though Rodgers appears unlikely to ever replicate his 40-touchdown campaigns, he closed the regular season with a pristine 26:4 TD:INT ratio and surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the third time in his last four seasons. Beyond individual statistics, he also led the Packers to the second seed in the NFC, giving them a bye during wild-card weekend.