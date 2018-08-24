Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Likely sitting Friday
Rodgers isn't expected to take the field Friday in Oakland, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers doesn't need the reps after playing one possession in preseason Week 2 against the Steelers. During said contest, he hooked up with Davante Adams for a 27-yard gain before finding Jimmy Graham in the end zone for an eight-yard score. It was as good of a sign as any that Rodgers is up to speed with his likely top two targets in advance of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Heath Cummings says when you have a pick on the turn you can't worry about ADP.
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Gurley or Bell? Gurley or Bell or Johnson? Gurley or Bell or Johnson or Brown? If you think...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 3 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...