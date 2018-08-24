Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Likely sitting Friday

Rodgers isn't expected to take the field Friday in Oakland, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers doesn't need the reps after playing one possession in preseason Week 2 against the Steelers. During said contest, he hooked up with Davante Adams for a 27-yard gain before finding Jimmy Graham in the end zone for an eight-yard score. It was as good of a sign as any that Rodgers is up to speed with his likely top two targets in advance of the regular season.

