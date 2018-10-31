Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Rodgers (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Having a cap on his practice reps is status quo for Rodgers, who has toughed out a sprained MCL to rank third in the NFL with 326 yards per game while boasting an outstanding 13 touchdowns versus just one interception. Expect him to ditch his injury designation by week's end as he prepares for Sunday's visit to New England, whose pass defense sits 27th overall (277.3 yards per game).
