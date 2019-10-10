Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited by knee injury
Rodgers was limited at Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers notably played the last 15 games of last season with an MCL sprain and a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee. On this occasion, it's unclear which knee is affecting him, but his ability to participate in some capacity bodes well for his Week 6 status. Look for the Packers to clarify Rodgers' health prior to Monday's game against the Lions.
