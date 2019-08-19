Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited during practice
Rodgers (back) was limited during Monday's practice and did not suit up with the first team, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rodgers was held out of practice over the weekend due to back tightness, after having been a late scratch for last Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens. The veteran signal returned to practice Monday and appears to have participated in a limited capacity as the Packers take a cautious approach to his recovery. Though Rodgers is on track to suit up for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Raiders, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the extent of his participation throughout the week will be worth monitoring.
