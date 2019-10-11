Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited in practice again
Rodgers (knee) remained limited at Friday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
There doesn't seem to be any real doubt about Rodgers' availability for Monday's game against the Lions, but he'll likely be playing without his No. 1 wide receiver for another week. Davante Adams was pessimistic Thursday when discussing his toe injury, and he didn't practice Friday in any capacity. It still isn't clear if Rodgers is dealing with an injury in the same knee that bothered him last year.
