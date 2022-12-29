Rodgers (thumb/knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's session due to a knee injury that he picked up during a Week 16 win at Miami, Rodgers participated in individual drills Thursday but still operated with a cap on his reps. Even if the same comes to the pass Friday, there doesn't seem to be any worry about his availability for Sunday's NFC North showdown with the Vikings. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Rodgers heads into the weekend with a designation.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back at practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out with thumb, knee injuries•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Quiet day against Miami•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Efficient in win over Rams•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Beats Bears once again•