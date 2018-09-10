Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limps off with possible injury
Rodgers limped off the field with an apparent left leg/knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers grabbed his left leg after a third-down sack, then limped off the field and went into the medical tent. DeShone Kizer will take over at quarterback if Rodgers can't return for the next series.
