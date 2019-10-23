Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Listed as limited participant
Rodgers (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers' practice reps have been restricted in both of the Packers' previous two games, only for the signal-caller to complete 70 percent of his passes for 712 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception during that stretch. The output is even more impressive considering the Packers offense is operating without Davante Adams (toe) at the moment. Assuming he enters the weekend without a designation, as he's done before the aforementioned contests, Rodgers will be looking to tee off again Sunday against a Chiefs defense that has yet to allow a 300-yard passer this season.
