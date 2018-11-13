Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Listed as non-participant Monday
Rodgers (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Since hurting his left knee in the regular-season opener, Rodgers has been a fixture on Packers injury reports. However, he handled every possible practice rep last week for the first time and proceeded to put up 199 yards and two touchdowns through the air during Sunday's 31-12 win against the Dolphins. Just one day removed from that contest, Rodgers wouldn't have practiced if the Packers had held a session. The decision likely was maintenance-based, but his status should be monitored in advance of Thursday's visit to Seattle.
