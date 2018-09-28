Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Listed as questionable again
Rodgers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers played through a questionable tag the past two weeks, throwing for 546 yards and three touchdowns against the Vikings and Redskins. The bigger concern for Sunday is Randall Cobb (hamstring), who was held out of Friday's practice and now appears truly questionable for Week 4.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Positive reports following Thursday's practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logging limited practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Opens week in rehab group•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Survives Week 3 loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Active again Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...