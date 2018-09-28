Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Listed as questionable again

Rodgers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers played through a questionable tag the past two weeks, throwing for 546 yards and three touchdowns against the Vikings and Redskins. The bigger concern for Sunday is Randall Cobb (hamstring), who was held out of Friday's practice and now appears truly questionable for Week 4.

