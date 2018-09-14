Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Listed as questionable

Rodgers (knee) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Rodgers didn't practice in any capacity this week, but both he and coach Mike McCarthy said the quarterback's knee has been feeling better. This could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff, with DeShone Kizer expected to start if Rodgers is ultimately ruled out.